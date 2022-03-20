Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $213.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,131. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.06.

