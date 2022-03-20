Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $17.16 Million Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth approximately $10,453,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 227.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 44.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

UI stock traded up $9.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.66. The stock had a trading volume of 142,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,253. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.14 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.15.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.68). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. The firm had revenue of $431.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

