Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $36.38 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,112,721,000 after buying an additional 157,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,653,000 after purchasing an additional 227,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.53. 3,625,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,440. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

