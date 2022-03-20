Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 63,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 48,987 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 727,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after buying an additional 75,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 355,407 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.08. 25,227,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,759,228. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

