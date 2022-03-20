Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.39. 963,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,642. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.54 and its 200-day moving average is $188.42. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $154.53 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.