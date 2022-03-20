Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,503,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after buying an additional 439,038 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,758,000 after buying an additional 170,112 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,437. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

