Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $106.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,024,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,026,997. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $97.62 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $118.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.