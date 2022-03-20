Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,585 shares of company stock valued at $67,167,325. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. 12,807,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,624,939. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

