Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $109.14 on Friday. Catalent has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,791,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,074,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

