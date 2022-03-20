Cato (NYSE:CATO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, reports. Cato had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $176.23 million for the quarter.
Cato stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Cato has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.91.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.72%.
Cato Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cato (CATO)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.