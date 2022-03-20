Cato (NYSE:CATO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, reports. Cato had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $176.23 million for the quarter.

Cato stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Cato has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cato by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cato by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cato by 8.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cato by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cato by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

