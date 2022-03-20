Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $116.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

