Celo (CELO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $97.66 Million

Celo (CELO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00006995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $97.66 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.02 or 0.06915025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.86 or 0.99974413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,388,610 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

