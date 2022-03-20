Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

