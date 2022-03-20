Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $27.64. Approximately 313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 180,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

CPF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $776.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

