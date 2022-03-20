Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.46

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.46 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 79.10 ($1.03). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 79.10 ($1.03), with a volume of 46,096,772 shares changing hands.

CNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.13) to GBX 94 ($1.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.17).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.46. The stock has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

