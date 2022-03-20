CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Lessened by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CF Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 38.1% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,811 shares of company stock worth $111,289,852 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.