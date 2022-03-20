CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.57

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as low as C$1.74. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 138,392 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$588.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.99.

About CGX Energy (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

