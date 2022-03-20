Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Shares Up 6%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 14,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.