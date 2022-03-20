Chapman Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,987 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

TSLA opened at $905.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.26 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $897.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $936.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.