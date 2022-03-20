Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,623,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,269,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.63. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

