Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Chevron stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

