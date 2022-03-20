Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average is $121.63. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

