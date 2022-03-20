Chicago Capital LLC Invests $208,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

DFAC stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.