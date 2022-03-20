Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

