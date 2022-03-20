Chicago Capital LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

NYSE:CCI opened at $174.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

