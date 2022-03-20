Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE CIM opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.94. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,779,000 after buying an additional 51,772 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 200.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,824,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chimera Investment by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,915,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $34,408,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

