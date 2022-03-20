Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

CMRX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CMRX opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth $166,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 12.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

