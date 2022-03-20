China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

NYSE LFC opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 275,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 328.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance (Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.