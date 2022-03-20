Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%.

KDNY opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDNY. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $47,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,761 over the last ninety days. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,733,000 after buying an additional 450,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,050,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

