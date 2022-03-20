Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,587.73 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,483.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,678.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

