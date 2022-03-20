Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD. is mainly engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale, import and export of pharmaceutical products for treatment of cancer, kidney diseases, kidney transplantation, bone and joint diseases. The Company is also engaged in the provision of management services, transportation and storage services, as well as drug information literature research services. CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CHGCY opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $21.56.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

