Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 517,023 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

