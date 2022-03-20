Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.54.

CDTX opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 517,023 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

