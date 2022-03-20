CION Invt Corp (CION) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 30th

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:CION opened at $14.72 on Friday. CION Invt has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in CION Invt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CION Invt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CION Invt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in CION Invt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CION Invt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

