Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,029 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 562,660 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,292,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,802,000 after acquiring an additional 188,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,546,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,052,000 after acquiring an additional 241,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.90. 2,137,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,510. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

