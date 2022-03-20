Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,971 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

MXL traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $60.20. 802,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,882. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 in the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

