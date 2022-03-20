Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $241,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $172,984,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,631 shares of company stock worth $9,288,258.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $8.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,613,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.12 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

