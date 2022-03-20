Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $3.76 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.99. 2,045,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,669. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.