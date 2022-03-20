Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 153,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,000. Pure Storage accounts for about 0.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 104,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 43,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. 4,416,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

