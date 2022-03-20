Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000.

FALN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. 572,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,689. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.096 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

