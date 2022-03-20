Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. 3,526,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,710. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

