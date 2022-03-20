Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 53,380 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,380 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 91,482 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 208,675 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,188,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,929,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,162,247. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

