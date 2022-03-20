Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in QuantumScape by 104.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 953.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $2,649,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $1,071,497.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,579 shares of company stock valued at $13,842,866 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QS. Zacks Investment Research cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of QS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. 9,231,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,281,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 9.17.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

