Clover Health Investments (CLOV) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Clover Health Investments to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Health Investments -39.93% -97.71% -45.48% Clover Health Investments Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Health Investments $1.47 billion -$587.76 million -2.45 Clover Health Investments Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.11

Clover Health Investments’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Health Investments. Clover Health Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Clover Health Investments has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Health Investments’ competitors have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Clover Health Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clover Health Investments and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Health Investments 3 3 2 0 1.88 Clover Health Investments Competitors 107 1132 2303 45 2.64

Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus price target of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 82.14%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 6.03%. Given Clover Health Investments’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clover Health Investments is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Clover Health Investments competitors beat Clover Health Investments on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

