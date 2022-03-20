CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CMS Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,879,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 482,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 832,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 262,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

NYSE CMS opened at $66.20 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.