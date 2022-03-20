Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 20,866,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,951,711. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

