Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.74

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$22.74 and last traded at C$22.75, with a volume of 8157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.94.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BDGI. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock.
Colliers International Group Company Profile (TSE:BDGI)
Recommended Stories
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.