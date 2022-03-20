Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 2,214,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

