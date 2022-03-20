Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,163 shares during the period. Agincourt Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,603,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $100.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.19. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

