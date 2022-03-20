Columbus Macro LLC Has $807,000 Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.34. The company had a trading volume of 42,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,885. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.98. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.12 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

